Governor Hochul Signs Legislation To Make New Cars Zero-Emissions By 2035

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to make all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State zero-emissions by 2035.

In addition, the Governor directed the Department of Environmental Conservation to release a proposed regulation that would significantly reduce air pollution from trucks. If adopted, the regulation would accelerate zero-emission truck sales, with the intent of improving air quality statewide. The actions announced Wednesday in advance of Climate Week 2021 support New York’s ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050, as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or CLCPA.

Under the new law, new off-road vehicles and equipment sold in New York are targeted to be zero-emissions by 2035, and new medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles by 2045. The law also requires the development of a zero-emissions vehicle development strategy by 2023, which will be led by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to expedite the implementation of the State policies and programs necessary to achieve the law’s new goals.