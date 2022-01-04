WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Governor Hochul to Proposal Term Limits, Ban on Outside Income for Statewide Electeds

Kathy Hochul

Governor Kathy Hochul will be proposing term limits for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller in her State of the State address.

Hochul is also proposing a ban on outside income for statewide elected officials.

The Governor will introduce a constitutional amendment to set limits of two consecutive terms for statewide elected officials. The legislation to impose a ban on earned outside income for the same statewide elected officials will have the exception for academic positions that must receive ethics board approval.

Hochul is scheduled to give her State of the State address at 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

