Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Agenda Affirming Abortion Rights

Governor Kathy Hochul announced an agenda Monday affirming abortion rights in response to anti-abortion laws in Texas and across the country.

Hochul was joined by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to lay out their combined efforts to fight for reproductive rights. As part of these efforts, the Governor is directing State agencies to coordinate a statewide public information campaign, including the development of a patient bill of rights, in coordination with stakeholders. This campaign aims to educate women on their rights and legal protections and ensure the information is accessible and widely available.

The Governor also directed the Department of Health to take immediate action to develop and widely distribute modern and comprehensive provider guidance on the right to provide abortion care and to ensure updates to existing regulations are adopted so that medication abortion can be more easily accessed during telehealth visits.