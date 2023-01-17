Grand Opening Held for Washington Street Tim Horton’s

A new type of Tim Horton’s stores held its grand opening celebration Friday in Jamestown.

The store on Washington Street is the fifth Tim Horton’s in the Jamestown area and sixth owned and operated by TAR Enterprises.

Owner Blake Tarana said it was one of the first stores in the country to feature a double drive-thru and an outside window for pick-up orders, “You know, with us already having five stores in the town, we have over 200 seats in the city, we figured that adding a drive-thru only so that we could get a little quicker service, maybe reduce some of the lines at other stores, that’s what we were looking for. I don’t think I’d put this store in a city where it’s the first store, but with it being the sixth store it was a good option.”

Tarana said they’re continuing open Tim Horton stores to the east of Jamestown with three more being built in Olean, Hornell, Wellsville.

The Washington Street store employs 20 people and has a limited baked goods and lunch menu.