Grant Applications For Bed Tax Funding Will Be Accepted Starting July 1

The application period for applying for County Bed Tax funding opens July 1.

Organizations, municipalities, businesses, and entrepreneurs will be able to apply for Chautauqua County’s 2027 Tourism Product Development Grant Program. The funding opportunity is designed to support projects that attract visitors, strengthen tourism experiences, and drive economic growth throughout the county.

In 2024, tourism generated more than $300 million in economic activity in Chautauqua County, supporting approximately 4,500 jobs and producing nearly $24 million in local tax revenue.

The 3% Occupancy Tax Tourism Product Development Grant Program is designed to enhance Chautauqua County’s visibility as a visitor destination and increase interest in the region’s diverse attractions, experiences, and communities. By supporting innovative tourism initiatives, the program provides local businesses, entrepreneurs, municipalities, and organizations with opportunities to develop and promote experiences that attract visitors while contributing to long-term tourism growth and economic development.

Applications for programs and initiatives to catalyze awareness of Chautauqua County as a tourism destination are accepted online annually between July 1 and October 1 for funding in the following year. The County is looking for projects that help attract visitors, particularly overnight guests, and highlight what makes Chautauqua County unique. The goal is not only to attract visitors, but also to create memorable experiences that encourage them to return again and again.

The Tourism Product Development Grant Program is funded through the County’s 5% Occupancy Tax, which is generated from the rental of lodging units within the County. Sixty cents of every occupancy tax dollar (3%) support tourism initiatives, while forty cents (2%) is dedicated to improving and maintaining local waterways. Each year, a portion of the tourism allocation is reserved for Tourism Product Development Grants. Grant categories are reviewed and updated annually to reflect changes in the County’s tourism economy and to align with local and regional development priorities.

Applicants can apply for up to $15,000 in the Placemaking & Attraction Development category and up to $10,000 in the Marketing & Event Development category. Awards will be determined through a competitive application, review, and ranking process. Grant requests must be for a new project or a significant expansion or enhancement of an existing project.

Strong applications will focus on new or significantly expanded projects that create distinctive and memorable visitor experiences. Collaborative tourism projects that align attractions and events around shared goals and complement rather than replicate existing efforts are strongly encouraged.

Projects that capitalize on the shoulder seasons, demonstrate a path toward long-term sustainability, and show the potential to attract both public and private investment are especially encouraged. Applicants must include a plan for follow-up and demonstrate measurable outcomes, particularly increases in visitation from outside Chautauqua County. Reporting on these outcomes will be required as part of the final project report.

Ineligible applications include projects focused on operational expenses, routine maintenance and repairs, general business growth or operations, locally focused initiatives, and projects that do not demonstrate a direct tourism benefit. A single project may receive funding for a maximum of three years.

Applications will only be available online through the Planning and Development website at planningchautauqua.com. Hard-copy applications will not be accepted.