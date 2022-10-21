Grant Brings Indigenous Artists to Jamestown Community College

A two-year grant is bringing Indigenous artists to Jamestown Community College.

Creatives Rebuild New York recently placed Native American artists Charity Jones and Kaycee Colburn as artists-in-residence for two years at the college.

The Jamestown project is funded by an over $400,000 grant from the Tides Center, which aims to highlight indigenous culture and social issues.

The program is designed to support employment opportunities for artists, and funds collaborations between community-based organizations, municipalities, and tribal governments across New York State.

Jones was born in Gowanda, and earned undergraduate degrees in Piano Pedagogy and Voice from SUNY Fredonia. She continued and earned a master’s degree in Opera from the University of Utah. She has studied and worked as a collaborative pianist and vocal coach at the University of Utah, and has experience in social work and racial justice.

Colburn was born and raised in Jamestown. She enjoys creating, and uses a variety of media including digital art, beadwork, and traditional Native American arts.

For more information about Creatives Rebuild New York’s Artist Employment Program, visit creativesrebuildny.org.