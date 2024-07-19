Grape Discovery Center Holding Annual Cruise-In

The Grape Discovery Center in Westfield is holding its Annual Cruise-In Saturday, July 20.

The event from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. will award dash plaques to the first 100 cars to register. Judging and awards will be presented. Other cars and clubs are welcome to participate.

This is a family friendly event featuring music and food. There will be lawn and patio games along with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.

The fee is $5 to register a vehicle with proceeds supporting the Center.

The Tasting Room will be open with wine slush and non-alcoholic grape slush available for purchase along with wine tastings, glasses of wine and bottled craft beer.

All proceeds help fund the operation of the Center.

For additional information, visit www.grapediscoverycenter.com.