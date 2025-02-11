Great Lake Flight Center Recognized For High Standards

Great Lakes Flight Center has been recognized for its high standard of accomplishment in flight training by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).

Great Lakes Flight Center has been awarded a spot on the Flight Training Experience Awards as a Distinguished Flight School, a title given to high scoring flight training providers from the 2025 Flight Training Experience Review.

The Flight Training Experience Awards was created to highlight the best flight training the industry has to offer.

The 2025 awards were drawn from flight students and pilots who voluntarily reviewed their flight training experience this past fall through an AOPA online customer feedback process.

Learn more: www.aopa.org/FTawards.

Information about flight training with Great Lakes Flight Center is available at www.greatlakesflightctr.com or by calling (716) 906-8119.