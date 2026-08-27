Great Mid-Summer Fly-In/Drive-In To Be Held At Jamestown Airport

The Great Mid-Summer Fly-In/Drive-In will be held at the Jamestown Airport this Saturday.

The free event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 29 at the Airport located at 3163 Airport Drive in the town of Ellicott. Originally scheduled for July 18, the event was postponed due to inclement weather.

The community event will showcase a variety of aircraft and classic vehicles while offering opportunities for attendees to experience aviation firsthand. Guests can enjoy discovery flights provided by Great Lakes Flight School, view visiting aircraft, and participate in raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

A featured attraction will be Whiskey 7, a beautifully restored Douglas C-47 Skytrain operated by the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo. The aircraft is one of the few remaining World War II transport planes still flying today and serves as a living tribute to the men and women who served during the war. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase rides aboard the historic aircraft for a once-in-a-lifetime aviation experience.

In addition to the aviation activities, Archie’s Airport Restaurant will host a chicken barbecue during the event that will benefit the Alan D. Fuller Memorial Flying Scholarship. The scholarship helps aspiring pilots pursue flight training and aviation education.

The Great Mid-Summer Fly-In / Drive-In is sponsored by the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities – Airports, the National Warplane Museum, Archie’s Airport Restaurant, and Great Lakes Flight School.

For more information about the event, contact the Jamestown Chautauqua County Airport at (716) 484-0202 or visit chautauquacountyny.gov/jamestown-airport/jamestown-airport-jhw.