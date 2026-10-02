Greater Jamestown Riverwalk Bike Path To Be Named In Honor Of Tony Dolce

The Greater Jamestown Riverwalk Bike Path is going to be renamed in honor of longtime City Council member and community leader Anthony “Tony” Dolce.

The City of Jamestown will hold a public unveiling of the new name at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, October 15. The community is invited to join Tony’s family, friends, fellow public servants, colleagues, and community members as the City dedicates the Riverwalk Bike Path in his memory.

Tony passed away unexpectedly in July, following more than three decades of dedicated service to the City of Jamestown. He served on the Jamestown City Council for more than 30 years, including as Council President, while also spending more than three decades as a teacher at Jamestown High School.

Tony coached baseball and cross country, served on numerous community boards and organizations, and gave his time generously to the city he called home. He was known for his calm demeanor and thoughtful approach.

The City said in a release that Tony’s love of running makes the Riverwalk a particularly meaningful place to honor his memory, saying it was a place he enjoyed, and now it will carry his name as a lasting reminder of the life he dedicated to Jamestown and the community he served.