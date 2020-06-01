Group of Parents Call on School Officials to Keep P-Tech Program Open

JAMESTOWN – A group of families from the Jamestown Public Schools district are asking for community support in expressing concern for the closure of two programs as part of next year’s school budget.

Earlier this month it was announced the Jamestown School board approved a 2020-21 “pandemic budget” for next year which – among other things – called for the temporary closure of both the Success Academy program and the P-Tech program. Jamestown School Superintendent Bret Apthorpe had acknowledged both programs were very successful in helping to improve student achievement and performance, but also said that due to a projected cut in state aid, the district had no choice but to remove those programs for next year.

However, a group of parents are hoping the district can still find a way in the 11th hour to bring the programs back.

“I understand that this is a tough time for so many, but for these kids and so many more losing their education will profoundly and drastically change their futures,” explained Alexis Macri, one of the parents whose child is involved with P-Tech. “We (P-Tech/success academy families) are reaching out to gain support for these amazing programs, hoping to get financial help from government aid so that we can let these kids continue on the great path they are on.”

The families that want to see the programs restored are now asking the public to join them in asking the district to make them a top priority, should more school aid come in from the state than what is projected in next year’s budget. An online petition has also been set up specifically asking for the public to support re-instating the P-Tech program. As of Monday morning, over 600 people had signed on to the petition.

The school board will hold a budget hearing on Monday at 6 p.m. The hearing will be held remotely and the public can access the

Budget Hearing at www.jpsny.org/budgethearing. There are also directions on this page for community members who would like to participate in the live broadcast Budget Hearing with questions or comments.

The public can also email questions or comments in advance to the BOE @ jpsny.org by noon on Monday to have them read during the Budget Hearing.