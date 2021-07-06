Group Seeks Injunction to Stop Chautauqua Lake Pops Concerts Series

A group is seeking an injunction to keep the Chautauqua Lake Pops concert series from happening in Mayville. The request was filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court on Thursday. The group made up of two parties from Dewittville, one from Mayville, and one from Ohio accuses the Bemus Bay Pops, Dan Dalpra, and the village of Mayville of trying to operate without receiving proper environmental permits from the Department of Environmental Conservation as well as the events created excessive levels of noise that disturbed the peace.

The suit contains a letter from October 2020 from the State DEC saying a permit hasn’t been granted as the request for the stage and attached docks is not consistent with the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan, or LWRP, The letter said the area including the stage not being a water dependent structure, that the event will limit access to the waterfront because it’s a ticketed event, as well as limiting access to water-related activities.

The Chautauqua Lake concert series is currently scheduled to start this Saturday, July 10th.