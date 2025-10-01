Gus Macker Tournament On Hold In Jamestown

The Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is on hold for the City of Jamestown for at least the next two years.

Jamestown City Council passed a resolution under new business to allow Mayor Kim Ecklund or another authorized representative to negotiate an amendment to the agreement with Collaborative Children’s Solutions to account for the event not taking place in 2026.

Ecklund said that under the current agreement, CCS is tasked with handling various events including the Gus Macker tournament, “It’s just become not economical… competing with ourselves at the same time as Lucy Fest and all those other events. It becomes harder and harder to, one, get the participation of volunteers and, two, get the teams to participate. So, he (Pat Smeraldo) has decided to take this year off and contractually revisit participating in a Gus Macker going forward.”

Ecklund said CCS couldn’t do a one-year hiatus due to Gus Macker requiring multi-year commitments. She said the 2026 contract amount with CCS will be reduced from $65,000 to $55,000.