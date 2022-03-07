Gusty Winds Bring Down Some Limbs, Cause Power Outages

Gusty winds caused some issues in the Jamestown area on Sunday.

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities posted on social media that wind brought down a limb on Prospect Street between Prather and McKinley, causing a transformer to catch on fire. That area was without power for the time period it took crews to address the situation. The Fluvanna area also had a small electric outage yesterday due to high winds.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo said Fredonia had the highest gust of wind for the county coming in at 55 miles per hour, followed by Dunkirk at 53 miles per hour. In Jamestown, the highest gust recorded yesterday afternoon was 43 miles per hour at the airport.