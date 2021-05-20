Hands On Jamestown Takes Place Downtown This Saturday

The “Hands On Jamestown” clean-up of downtown will take place from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday. City Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said this is part of a series of neighborhood clean-up events, “It’s a neighborhood clean up focusing on the downtown area. It’s a pretty large section of town. It’s a collaborative event that will be administered by the Department of Development, Chautauqua County Land Bank, all the city departments including DPW, Parks, BPU, the Fire department, the Police department – everyone is involved in putting this together.”

Surdyk said people who want to participate this Saturday should pre-register online at chqlandbank.org. She added that people can also register in person at Tracy Plaza, “The City will be providing everything that you need. Bring yourself, probably some sunscreen. And we’ll have gloves, garbage bags, tools, that sort of thing, that we’ll be disbursing to all the volunteers.”

Surdyk said there are many benefits to holding these kinds of clean-up days, “It helps to kind of build community and that sense of community. Getting people out meeting their neighbors, taking pride in our community and help to empower people to know it’s not that hard. It’s something we can all do – many hands make light work.”

The next Hands-On event will be Saturday, June 12th in the Jackson-Taylor Park area.