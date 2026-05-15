Hands On Neighborhoods Takes Place Saturday In Jamestown

The annual Hands On Neighborhoods event will take place Saturday.

The event, organized by the Chautauqua County Land Bank Corporation, in cooperation with the City of Jamestown, will take place between 8:00 a.m. and noon.

New this year will be an option to help clean up the Chadakoin River by kayak. A registration table will be available at McCrea Point Park for participants to sign a waiver and get a t-shirt before launching their own kayaks for the event.

Registration tables also will be available on Tracy Plaza by City Hall.

Hands On Neighborhoods involves residents helping to clean up and beautify downtown Jamestown and surrounding areas.

At registration tables, participants are provided with PPE (face masks and gloves will be provided to all volunteers), T-shirts, tools (if you need them), and garbage bags, along with your cleanup assignment.

Those interested in registering in advance and choosing what neighborhood to help clean up can sign up at: https://forms.gle/4SaMikTLaPhFpwJ77