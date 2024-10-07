Haunted Objects Live Comes To the Reg Lenna On Oct. 11

Paranormal investigators are bringing Haunted Objects live to Reg Lenna Center for The Arts on October 11.

Two of the world’s only full-time paranormal investigators – Dana and Greg Newkirk – will uncover the true stories behind the world’s most haunted objects at 7:30 p.m. this Friday. Haunted Objects Live is an interactive presentation touring the nation this fall.

During this presentation, the Newkirks will take the audience on a journey through history, folklore, and true-life accounts of encounters with objects that seem to possess a life of their own. Included in Haunted Objects Live are untold truths about famous cursed objects like the Crying Boy Painting, the Dybbuk Box – rumored to imprison a demon, and the curse of the Catskills Crone.

The audience will have the opportunity to help the Newkirks create a new haunted artifact, live and in person, with just the power of the mind.

Dana and Greg Newkirk are the creators of The Haunted Objects Podcast, and have appeared on Amazon Prime’s Hellier and Travel Channel’s Kindred Spirits. The couple also own and operate the Newkirk Museum of the Paranormal – one of the world’s largest collections of historical, haunted and supernaturally significant artifacts.

Tickets for Haunted Objects Live range from $30 to $46.50. A Meet and Greet Experience upgrade – including a photo opportunity with the Newkirks and induction into their Sacred Order of the Haunted Object – is also available.

To purchase tickets, visit reglenna.com, stop by the box office between 12:00 and 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; or call 716-484-7070.