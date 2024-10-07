WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Haunted Objects Live Comes To the Reg Lenna On Oct. 11

Haunted Objects Live Comes To the Reg Lenna On Oct. 11

By Leave a Comment

Dana and Greg Newkirk bring “Haunted Objects Live” to the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Paranormal investigators are bringing Haunted Objects live to Reg Lenna Center for The Arts on October 11.

Two of the world’s only full-time paranormal investigators – Dana and Greg Newkirk – will uncover the true stories behind the world’s most haunted objects at 7:30 p.m. this Friday. Haunted Objects Live is an interactive presentation touring the nation this fall.

During this presentation, the Newkirks will take the audience on a journey through history, folklore, and true-life accounts of encounters with objects that seem to possess a life of their own. Included in Haunted Objects Live are untold truths about famous cursed objects like the Crying Boy Painting, the Dybbuk Box – rumored to imprison a demon, and the curse of the Catskills Crone.

The audience will have the opportunity to help the Newkirks create a new haunted artifact, live and in person, with just the power of the mind.
Dana and Greg Newkirk are the creators of The Haunted Objects Podcast, and have appeared on Amazon Prime’s Hellier and Travel Channel’s Kindred Spirits. The couple also own and operate the Newkirk Museum of the Paranormal – one of the world’s largest collections of historical, haunted and supernaturally significant artifacts.

Tickets for Haunted Objects Live range from $30 to $46.50. A Meet and Greet Experience upgrade – including a photo opportunity with the Newkirks and induction into their Sacred Order of the Haunted Object – is also available.

To purchase tickets, visit reglenna.com, stop by the box office between 12:00 and 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday; or call 716-484-7070.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.