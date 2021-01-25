Health Department Reports 23 New COVID-19-Related Deaths, 80 New Cases for Thursday, Jan. 21

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department announced some startling news on Friday, with officials reporting 23 New COVID-19-related deaths involving county residents.

In a statement on the county’s COVID-19 Dashboard, health officials said the deaths actually occurred over the last few weeks in long term care facilities. The statement said COVID-19 cases in long term care facilities are monitored and managed by the New York State Department of Health and are reported to the state, not to the County Health Department. It was only Friday morning that the state relayed its records to the health department.

With the latest update, the total number of deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic is now at 75 as of Thursday. In the meantime, there were 80 new cases for Thursday reported in the county, and the total number of active cases was at 475. That’s 45 fewer active cases that what was reported for Wednesday.

In addition, there were 43 hospitalizations, the same as the previous day. And the 7-day test positivity rate for Thursday was at 9.2%, a 0.1% drop from Wednesday.