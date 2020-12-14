Health Officials Report 23rd COVID-Related Death, 174 New Cases for Friday, Dec. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 13

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting another COVID-19-related death in the county. In addition, there were 174 New Cases of COVID-19 reported in the County For Friday, Dec. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 13.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated Monday afternoon, the fatality involved an individual in their 90s. No other information was provided.

The death marks the 23rd in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of known Active Cases as of Sunday was 441, the same total that was reported for Thursday. There were also 23 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, the same number as what was reported for Thursday. And the 7-day average positive rate for the entire county was 7.9% – up 1.6 percent from Thursday.

Of the 174 new cases from the three days, 43 were out of Jamestown, which now has 107 known active cases. The Active Case rate for Jamestown is roughly 27 cases per 10,000 resident. Mayville has the highest rate of cases in the county, with 103 per 10,000 residents. That is largely due to an outbreak in the Chautauqua County jail.

As of Sunday, there’s been a total of 2,477 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 2013 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also now been 23 deaths, according to the health department.