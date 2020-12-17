Health Officials Report 25th COVID-Related Death, 71 New Cases for Wednesday, Dec. 16

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting another COVID-19-related death in the county. In addition, there were also 71 New Cases of COVID-19 reported across the county for Wednesday, Dec. 17.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated Thursday afternoon, the fatality involved an individual in their 80s. No other information was provided. It was the second consecutive day a fatality was reported involving a person in their 80s.

The death marks the 25th COVID-related death in the county since the start of the pandemic in March.

The total number of known Active Cases as of Wednesday was 391. That’s six more active cases that what was reported for Tuesday. There were also 34 people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, that’s two fewer than what was reported just a day earlier. And the 7-day average positive test rate for the entire county was 8.8% – down two-tenths percent from Tuesday.

Of the 71 new cases for Wednesday, 17 were out of Jamestown, which now has 96 known active cases – one more than what was reported on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there’s been a total of 2,649 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 2233 of them now listed as recovered. There’s also now been 25 deaths, according to the health department.