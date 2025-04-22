Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding In Chautauqua County

Thunderstorms that moved through Chautauqua County early Monday night caused flooding in several areas.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued Flash Flood warnings for Chautauqua that started just after 6:00 p.m. and then were extended into the overnight following heavy rain.

Based on social media reports, several roads were affected including a report of Route 394 in Ashville being flooded over between North Maple Road (County Route 43) at Ashville BOCES to Cheney Road. According to reports, the road had to be closed at one point due to the flooding. Several people reported basements flooding in Ashville.

There was reported flooding on Route 380 between Kimball Stand and Ross Mills (County Route 63) as well.