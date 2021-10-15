WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Heritage Ministries Names Melissa Anderson as Corporate Director of Communications

Heritage Ministries has announced Melissa Anderson has been named its Corporate Director of Communications.

President and CEO Lisa Haglund said Anderson will serve as the primary communications point of contact for the organization. She will oversee and develop new strategies to evaluate and continually improve internal and external communications processes, public relations, and media management and relations throughout Heritage senior living communities, nationwide.

Anderson, a native of Kennedy, New York, is a graduate of Jamestown Business College, and most recently served as the Marketing Manager for the organization, beginning her career with Heritage in December 2016.

