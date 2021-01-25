‘High Risk’ Youth Sports Could Return in February

ALBANY – Some youth sports that were previously restricted in New York State due to COVID-19 could soon resume as early as next month.

New York State updated its COVID-19 guidelines on Friday, giving county health departments the power to determine if higher-risk youth sports can be played in their area. State leaders say the change will start Feb. 1.

When making the decision to allow sports to begin, health officials are asked to consider several factors, including:

Local rates of COVID-19 transmission or rate of positivity

Whether there has been a more-transmissible variant of COVID-19 identified in the area, and

Local ability to monitor and enforce compliance.

Higher-risk sports include football, wrestling, rugby, hockey and volleyball.