High School Students Invited To Participate in Laurel Run Logo Contest

High School students are being invited to participate in a logo contest for the annual Laurel Memorial Run and Walk.

The logo contest is open to high school students in Chautauqua County. The student who designs the winning entry will receive a $100 gift card to a business of their choosing.

Design entries should not be too intricate, since the design needs to reproduce well on a T-shirt. Artists also are encouraged to submit original designs, rather than using artwork they find on the Internet or through other sources.

Laurel Run was started in 1997 by Wayne and Elaine Hotelling of Silver Creek. The annual event is named in honor of their oldest daughter, Laurel, who had Down syndrome. The Run/Walk seeks to raise awareness and appreciation about the achievements of people with Down syndrome and other types of disabilities.

It raises money for Filling the Gap, Inc., which works with The Resource Center to support people with disabilities and their families in Chautauqua County.

Designs must be received by Monday, April 17. Internal voting at The Resource Center and Filling the Gap will identify the finalists. The public then will have the opportunity to vote online to help determine the winning design.

Designs can be submitted to:

Laurel Run Logo Contest

c/o Filling the Gap

92 Fairmount Avenue

Jamestown, NY, 14701.

They also may be submitted electronically to kayla.bohall@fillingthegap.net. All entries become the property of Filling the Gap.

The 27th annual Laurel Memorial Run/Walk is set for July 14 and 15. The traditional Jamestown-to-Dunkirk relay run will take place Friday, July 14. The following morning in Silver Creek, there will be an 8-kilometer running race, a 5k walk, a 1k fun walk, children’s runs, and “Laurel’s Memorial Lap” (a free event that is open to anyone who has a disability).

For more information about the logo contest or the Laurel Memorial Run/Walk, call 716-661-4735.