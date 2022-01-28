WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Hochul Signs Legislation to Allow Voting By Absentee Due to COVID-19

Hochul Signs Legislation to Allow Voting By Absentee Due to COVID-19

By Leave a Comment

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to allow voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic through 2022.

This legislation continues to allow New Yorkers to request an absentee ballot during the pandemic where there is a risk of contracting or spreading disease that may cause illness to the voter or other members of the public.

This legislation first became law in July of 2020, and expired December 31, 2021.

Hochul has proposed a number of actions to strengthen voting rights protections in New York State, including a state-level voting rights act to protect against voter suppression, improving language access for voters, lowering the voter registration deadline from 25 days to 10 days before Election Day, and requiring polling locations on college campuses.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.