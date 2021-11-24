Holiday Shopping Extravaganza to Benefit Marine Toys for Tots

A Holiday Shopping Extravaganza will take place Saturday, December 4th to benefit the local Marine Toys for Tots Drive.

The event will take place 10am to 4pm at the Fluvanna Community Church on 2262 Fluvanna Avenue.

Local crafters and vendors will be featured. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase, and a Chinese auction will be held. Proceeds from the Holiday Shopping Extravaganza will benefit Toys for Tots.

Vendor spaces are still available. For more information about the Holiday Shopping Extravaganza, contact organizer Evelyn Wright-Kegelmyer at 716-720-1393 or evelyn.kegelmyer@resourcecenter.org.