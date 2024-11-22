Home Energy Assistance Program Now Open

Federal assistance to help lower heating bills is now available for New Yorkers.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has $360 million in federal funding, which will go toward helping low-income households across the state afford their energy bills and make cost-effective repairs to their heating systems.

New Yorkers can find eligibility requirements at ny.gov/heat. The program can provide financial assistance for those who heat their homes with electricity, natural gas, oil, coal, propane, wood or wood pellets, kerosene, or corn.

As of November 1, households outside New York City can apply at myBenefits.ny.gov.

All households in New York State can also apply in person at their local departments of social services, or in writing by mailing a completed application to their local departments of social services.

Applications for Emergency HEAP Benefits, which assist households in immediate danger of running out of heating fuel or having their utility service shut off, will open on January 2, 2025.