Homegrown Cannabis Plants Now Allowed In NYS

The New York State Cannabis Control Board has officially approved and adopted the regulations allowing adults 21 years and older to cultivate homegrown cannabis plants.

Each adult is allowed to grow up to six plants with a maximum of 12 plants in a household, including residences that you own or rent like a room, home, apartment, mobile home, co-op, or other residential spaces.

The Office of Cannabis Management says “A person can grow up to 3 mature and 3 immature plants at any one time but no residence can have more than 6 mature and 6 immature plants.”

OCM’s adoption of homegrown rules will also allow licensed adult-use dispensaries, microbusinesses, and registered organizations to offer immature cannabis plants for sale.

Also during the Cannabis Control Board meeting on Tuesday, 105 additional adult-use licenses were approved, bringing the total so far this year to 654 issued licenses.