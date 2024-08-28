Homeless Man Arrested After Threating Police Near Bike Trail

A homeless man has been arrested after threatening police near the Riverwalk Bike Trail.

Jamestown Police say officers were assisting employees of the Jamestown Department of Development on a work detail when DOD employees found a tent just off the bike trail near Eighth Street Monday morning.

While officers were talking with 36-year old Autumn Simmons at the site, JPD says she became disorderly and shoved an officer. Officers checked one of the tents at the site due to information that Autumn had a young child living in the woods with her, however no child was found.

While officers were talking to 52-year old Robin Brown, who was in the tent, they say he pulled out a large knife. Brown was commanded to drop the knife, but he stood up and walked towards officers instead.

Officers were holding Brown at gun point when he fled into a heavily wooded area.

Officers pursued Brown into the woods, securing a perimeter while requesting assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

Brown was found and taken into custody by Jamestown K9 Officer Kraft and his K9 partner, Kal. He is charged with Menacing a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Second Degree Obstructing Government Administration, and Second Degree Criminal Contempt. Simmons was charged with Second Degree Obstructing Government Administration.

Both were transported to the city jail and held pending arraignment.