HOPE Chautauqua Coalition Receives $800,000 Grant For Opioid Prevention Services

The HOPE Chautauqua Coalition has received an $800,000 state grant to use toward community-based opioid prevention services.

The Fentanyl, Opioid, RX (FORx) grant will be used over four years and is funded through the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS).

FORx will allow HOPE to continue their efforts with reducing access and availability of opioids and other prescription medication, with an added focus on bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl within the community. HOPE will also be able to continue providing outreach and medication safety resources such as Prescription Drug Lock Bags and Drug Deactivation Kits free to Chautauqua County residents.

One of HOPE’s goals through FORx will be to get as many people as possible trained in the administration of the overdose reversal medication Naloxone (Narcan) and how to utilize fentanyl test strips through harm reduction informational sessions.

Coalition Director Kelley Potter said they also hope to use funds to lease a Prevention Mobile Unit in order to reach rural areas of Chautauqua County