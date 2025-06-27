Hope Haven Women’s Center Celebrates Grand Opening

Hope Haven Women’s Center has celebrated its grand opening this week.

The new shelter provides 18 beds across 12 units for single adult women experiencing homelessness.

The $3.96 million project was funded through a $3.12 million grant from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program with additional funding from the City of Jamestown in the form of $181,393 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $110,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds. The project also received $148,500 from the Chautauqua County Land Bank, $196,500 from Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc., and $100,000 from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.

Hope Haven Women’s Center is sponsored by Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. COI CEO Diane Hewitt-Johnson said the facility opened on March 31 and has been at capacity since that date. She said they’ve been able to celebrate success in that short time period with nine women who have been able to move to permanent housing.

Hewitt-Johnson said COI partners with the County Department of Social Services, who provides screening and referrals for eligible women as well as covering the cost for women who stay at the shelter.

The center is located 303 Lafayette Street in downtown Jamestown.