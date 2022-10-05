Hotel Lenhart, Neckers General Store Added to NYS Historic Business Preservation Registry

The Hotel Lenhart in Bemus Point and Neckers Company General Store in Clymer have been added to the New York State’s Historic Business Preservation Registry.

State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell recently presented the historic business awards to the two businesses.

The Historic Business Registry was established in 2020 and newly launched this spring. It includes businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed to their communities’ history.

The Hotel Lenhart was built in 1881 by Dr. J.J. Lenhart and his wife, Dora Baldwin overlooking Bemus Bay on Chautauqua Lake.

The current hotel, rebuilt following a fire in 1891, has a main floor and three upper sleeping floors, with a total of fifty-three rooms. It also has a 185-foot wrap-around veranda. Up until the end of this summer season, the hotel had been in the same family for four generations.

Neckers Company General Store was founded by John H. Neckers and Ed Neckers. The store opened at its current location in 1910. Groceries, dry goods, boots, shoes, kerosene and wallpaper were some of the items for sale. The fourth generation of Neckers, Barry and his wife, Kathy, continue to run the store.

Today the business sells groceries, fresh cut meats, made-to-order pizzas and subs, home decor, shoes, boots, apparel, and more.

The honorary program, which provides educational and promotional assistance to help ensure businesses in the state remain viable, is coordinated through the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP).

An interactive storyboard map, which provides information about the location and history of each business, can be found on the agency website at https://parks.ny.gov/historic-preservation/business-registry/default.aspx.