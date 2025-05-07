Hotel Lenhart Officially Sold

The Hotel Lenhart has officially been sold

Ownership of the historic Chautauqua Lake landmark in Bemus Point has officially been transferred over to William and Jill Curry, doing business as Bemus Point Holdings, LLC.

The effort to purchase and redevelop the Hotel Lenhart has been underway for more than two-and-half years, with Chautauqua Lake Hospitality first announcing its intention to purchase the property in early 2023 from long-time owners John, Deborah, and Barbara Johnston. The transaction was completed Friday, May 2, and Bemus Point Holdings is now the owner of the building. Chautauqua Lake Hospitality, LLC will manage the property.

The project has received $1.9 million in state aid, a $500,000 Al Tech Revolving Loan through the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency as well as a 15-year Payment-In-Lieu-Of-Taxes. The total cost for the project, including the purchase price, is an estimated $9.9 million.

The funding will be used for a major renovation of the property that will include the installation of an elevator and other ADA compliant improvements, and the complete renovation of the guest rooms and common areas. The final product will result in a total of 40 guest rooms with all of the modern conveniences, while retaining the historic character of the hotel. An expanded dining area will accommodate guests and visitors, while other amenities will include an event space, spa, and pool.

The Currys are planning to meet with the Bemus Point Planning and Zoning Board for approval of use and renovation plans as soon as possible. The hotel is planned to reopen for the start of the 2026 summer season. Three adjacent “guest houses” will be available for weekly rentals on a year-round basis, beginning in the 2025 summer season.