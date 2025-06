A house fire in the town of Ellicott is being investigated.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that the Falconer Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 2218 ½ Willard Street Extension just before 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team was requested for an origin and cause fire investigation. The structure included a house, detached garage, and shed.

The investigation is on going.