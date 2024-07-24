House Fire Under Investigation in Sinclairville

A house fire in the village of Sinclairville is under investigation.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said the Sinclairville Fire Department and several mutual aid fire departments responded to East Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday for a residential house fire.

After extinguishing the fire, the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team was requested to the scene to conduct a fire investigation. That investigation found that the fire was incendiary in nature.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the fire.