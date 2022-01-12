Housing Court Resumes January 21, Eviction Moratorium Ends January 15

Housing Court in the City of Jamestown is scheduled to resume hearing cases on Friday, January 21.

Director of Development Crystal Surdyk told the City Council Housing Committee that Judge George Panebianco will be hearing 15 cases a week, which is up five cases a week from last year.

Council member Marie Carrubba said while the regular evictions for public health and safety issues have not stopped, the eviction moratorium for tenants who were unable to pay rent due to financial hardships caused by the Pandemic is ending Saturday, January 15.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a briefing Tuesday that the eviction moratorium will likely expire Saturday as planned without intervention from her office or the State Legislature.

She added she is asking the federal government for more rent relief to aid landlords and tenants ahead of the likely expiration of the moratorium.

The New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance announced it has reopened its Emergency Rental Assistance Program even though officials said it needs additional funding to support the backlog of existing and future applications.

Hochul said New York State only received $27 million of the $1 billion it sought from the Federal government.

New York will be joining other states in sending a joint letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to request additional federal funding.