Human Rights Commission Co-Sponsoring Juneteenth Movie Event with National Comedy Center

The Jamestown Human Rights Commission has approved funding to co-sponsor with the National Comedy Center a Juneteenth event.

The National Comedy Center is planning to show “The Nutty Professor” starring Eddie Murphy on Monday, June 19. HRC member Kim Knight, who is also helping with Juneteenth event plans, said the contribution for the HRC would be $425. The event would feature the movie on the Comedy Center’s screens on West Second Street as well as concessions sold by the Juneteenth Committee to benefit their scholarship fund.

The HRC also will be collaborating with Jamestown Community College on a Human Rights focused event. JCC Coordinator of World Languages Theresa Baginski said the college was awarded a three year grant to “globalize” the experience at JCC. She said their goal is to hold at least two Human Rights events in connection with the college over the next three years.

The Commission discussed ideas of a poster contest for middle school students, having a comedian perform, and having a speaker discuss the topic of refugees and immigrants that includes a facilitated discussion. A couple members of the HRC will work with JCC on development of the event.

The Commission also voted to spend up to $500 to purchase “swag” items to hand out when tabling at events. The group is expected to review possible items and costs at its meeting in May.