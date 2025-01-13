Humane Society Celebrates 120th Anniversary

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is celebrating its 120th Anniversary.

The agency held a celebration last week with current and past board members, employees, volunteers, and supporters.

Their 120th year will include a capital campaign to remodel and build additions onto their current facility, located at 2825 Strunk Avenue in Jamestown. The work is to bring the facility into compliance with new standards under the State Animal Cares Act that goes into effect at the end of 2025.

The bill covers all aspects of shelter and rescue operations including training requirements, recordkeeping, facilities standards, housing, sanitation, management protocols, animal husbandry, veterinary care, behavior and transportation.

The Humane Society also used their celebration to unveil new branding, including a new logo for the agency.

Visit chqhumane.org for more information.