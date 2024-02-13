Humane Society Fundraiser Offers Ways to Celebrate Love, Or Not

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is offering a way for people to celebrate love or diss their ex’s on Valentine’s Day.

The agency has a “Send Your Valentine A Love Litter” fundraiser where people can send a love note to their special someone using a special series of Valentine ecards for a donation.

For those who haven’t been as happy with love, the “To The Litter Box With You” fundraiser allows people to, for a donation, submit names that will line litter pans in the cat colony. The names will not be made public.

For more information, visit https://chqhumane.org/blog/Send-Your-Valentine-Love-Litter-Today