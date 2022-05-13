Humane Society Holding ‘Pawp-Up’ Adoption Event

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is holding a special adoption Pawp-Up Saturday for active and retired Military.

The event takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Runnings, located at 720 Fairmount Avenue .

Those with Military I.D. will be eligible to have the adoption fee waived on dogs over 6 months and cats over 1 year old. Standard adoption processes still apply.

Kinetic by Windstream will be giving out Kinetic Pet Packs to adopters and offering folks the opportunity to write a letter of support to of troops stationed all over the globe.

See all available animals and learn more at chqhumane.org.