Humane Society Kitten Pawp-Up Event at Chautauqua Mall Set for Saturday, Sept. 17

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is holding a Kitten Pawp-Up adoption event at the Chautauqua Mall this Saturday.

The event from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. will have kittens available for adoption. The reduced fee is $50.

Humane Society Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said the agency is running out of space between the number of foster kittens that are ready to be spayed or neutered and those coming in through surrender.

All animals adopted from CCHS are spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and have had a dose of flea treatment.

For more information, visit chqhumane.org.