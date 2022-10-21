Humane Society Overloaded with Kittens, Holding Adoption Event Saturday

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is holding a Pawp-Up adoption event Saturday to help deal with an overload of kittens.

The event will take place from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Chautauqua Mall.

The adoption fee will be $50 for one and $75 for two kittens, which is half the cost of the adoption fee.

Also, during the Lucky Black Cats Campaign, the adoption Fee will be covered as long as funding remains. Standard adoption procedures will still apply.

All animals adopted from CCHS have been spayed or neutered, are up to date on medical, microchipped, and have had a dose of flea treatment.

For more information, visit chqhumane.org.