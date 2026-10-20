Humane Society’s Meowsquerade Ball Returns Oct. 24

The Chautauqua County Humane Society’s Meowsquerade Ball returns this October 24.

The event will be held at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24 at the DoubleTree Jamestown.

This year’s theme is a 1990s Halloween. It will include a full sit down dinner, a tuxedo cat themed dessert, a new story presentation following a lost cat in the haunted woods of Allen Park, music, dancing, and a silent auction.

Attendees are welcome to come in costume.

Tickets can be purchased at chqhumane.org. Proceeds benefit the Chautauqua County Humane Society.