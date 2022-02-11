Humane Society’s ‘Pennies 4 Paws’ Campaign Kicks Off February 12

The Chautauqua County Humane Society’s 17th annual Pennies 4 Paws campaign kicks off February 12.

The campaign continues through April 30.

Humane Society Partnership Director Brian Papalia said funds raised during the campaign stay local and, “are critical to the proper care and rehabilitation of the animals in our shelter. We do not receive any county, state, or federal funding. In addition to those friendly and healthy animals who enter our facility, many more come to us sick or scared and in need of advanced care. When you support Pennies 4 Paws, you are saving lives.”

This year’s goal is to collect 2 million pennies, or $20,000. Donations can be made online at chqhumane.org or by dropping spare change in collection containers found at a number of area businesses.

For more information on the Pennies 4 Paws campaign, visit www.chqhumane.org.