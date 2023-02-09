Humane Society’s ‘Pennies 4 Paws’ Kicks Off February 12

The Chautauqua County Humane Society‘s Annual “Pennies 4 Paws” campaign kicks off this Sunday.

Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said the campaign starts on February 12, which is President Abraham Lincoln‘s birthday.

He said this year’s goal is raise 2 million pennies, or $20,000 by April 30, “Something we’re really excited about this year is that we have a couple of folks that wish to remain anonymous, but they have stepped forward to create a match fund for this year. And we have a total of $6,500 in match money and the first day we’re going to utilize this is on Valentine’s Day.”

Papalia said the money donated goes right to the care of animals at the shelter, “If you have cats, you know how expensive cat litter is. We go through 24,000 pounds in cat litter a year. We have at any given time roughly 100, give or take, animals in the building. They need healthcare, they need warmth, they need medicine – it’s going to go towards that.”

Papalia said donations can be dropped in containers located at area businesses and organizations.

For any organization wanting a “Pennies 4 Paws” donation container, contact the Humane Society at 716-665-2209 and ask for Brian. You can also visit chqhumane.org for more information.