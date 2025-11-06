Hunters, Outdoor Enthusiasts Reminded To Respectfully Share The Woods, Follow Safety Precautions

New Yorkers are reminded to hunt safely this season with all outdoor enthusiasts encouraged to respectfully share the woods and follow safety precautions.

Regular deer hunting season in the Northern Zone began October 25 and closes December 7. Bowhunting season for deer and bear is ongoing in the Southern Zone and ends on November 14. The regular big game season in the Southern Zone begins November 15.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “With nearly 600,000 New Yorkers participating annually, hunting is among the most popular forms of wildlife-related recreation in the state. Hunting remains a safe, ecologically important wildlife population management tool, and fosters an understanding and respect for the environment. I encourage everyone enjoying the woods to be aware of their surroundings and follow all outlined safety measures while afield.”

Due to ongoing efforts to teach hunting safety, responsibility, and ethics, incident rates over the last five years are at the lowest levels recorded in New York. Many, if not all hunting-related incidents can be prevented by following the primary rules of hunter safety:

Treat every firearm as if it were loaded;

Control the muzzle, always keep it pointed in a safe direction;

Identify your target and what lies beyond it;

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire; and

Wear hunter orange or pink.

Tips for all hunters venturing afield this fall include:

Tell someone your hunting location and anticipated return time. If plans change, notify them;

Dress for the weather and plan for both location and elevation changes;

Become familiar with planned hunting areas in advance; and

Pack the 10 Essentials, especially a light source, knife, map, and first aid kit.

Additionally, the DEC encourages all New York hunters to Strap Up Before You Go Up to improve tree stand safety. Like shooting incidents, elevated stand incidents can easily be avoided by following simple safety measures.

Hunters can protect against falls from a tree stand or elevated platform by using a fall-arrest system (FAS). A FAS keeps a hunter attached to the tree from the time they leave the ground until they get back down. A harness alone is not sufficient if it isn’t attached to the tree the entire time the hunter is off the ground.

An effective Fall Arrest System includes:

A full-body harness with shoulder, chest, and leg straps;

A strap that attaches to the tree when in the stand;

A tether strap that attaches the harness to the tree strap;

A “lifeline” to keep a hunter safe while climbing and descending; and

A suspension relief strap to be used in the event of a fall.

Other important safety tips for hunting from an elevated platform:

Select a healthy, straight tree.

Always maintain three points of contact (one hand and two feet or two hands and one foot) when climbing up or down from the stand.

Inspect all equipment before using it. Replace stands, parts, harness, straps, and lifeline as necessary.

Harnesses have an expiration date. Replace a harness if it is expired.

Once secured in your stand, use a haul line to raise and lower your UNLOADED gun, bow, and cocked but unloaded crossbow, pointed down, into the stand. Do not tie the haul line around the trigger or trigger guard.

For more information on hunter education courses and hunting safety statistics, visit Hunter Education Program. https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/hunter-education

Hikers should be aware that they may encounter hunters bearing firearms or archery equipment on trails. Hunters should likewise recognize that they may encounter hikers and others enjoying the outdoors. Hunting-related shooting incidents involving non-hunters are extremely rare and hunting seasons the past few years were among the safest ever.

Hunters can minimize the potential for disturbance by and to other forms of recreation by following a few tips. When hunters are scouting for the perfect spot or stand location, take the time to check if the planned location is popular. Avoiding locations that crowd other hunters or are near a sought-out hiking spot can improve both the hunting and recreational experience. If a preferred hunting spot is too crowded, identify an alternative location ahead of time.

With nearly 3 million New Yorkers potentially losing their federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) assistance in November, the DEC is partnering with Feeding New York State to facilitate the donation of 50-70,000 pounds of venison from deer harvested by hunters to those in need.

To help join the fight against hunger by donating your deer harvest:

Drop off any legally harvested, tagged, and reported deer at one of Feeding New York State’s participating deer processors. Call the processor ahead of time to ensure they can accept your deer. Complete the processor’s log sheet indicating your desire to donate the deer. Hunters can also donate whole deer or venison directly to anyone they choose.

DEC and Feeding New York State will cover the processing costs for donated deer so that the venison can be distributed to food pantries and food banks throughout the state; however, funding is limited. If you don’t have a deer to donate but still want to help, consider making a financial donation to the venison donation program through Feeding New York State, by clicking the “Donations” link at the top of the DEC Automated Licensing System page, or when you purchase your next hunting license.