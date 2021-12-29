Ice Fishers Reminded to Take Safety Precautions This Winter

The State DEC is reminding people to be safe when ice fishing this winter.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “Winter in New York provides outdoor adventurers with some of the very best opportunities to get outdoors, like ice fishing, when conditions are right. With proper preparedness and safe ice, anyone can enjoy the state’s abundant ice fishing opportunities.”

Seggos said safety is essential during ice fishing season and anglers should make sure the ice is thick enough before venturing out. Four inches of solid clear ice is usually safe for anglers accessing ice on foot. Ice thickness can vary on waterbodies and even within the same waterbody.

Anglers should be particularly cautious of areas of moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice formation. Ice can easily be tested with an auger or spud bar at various spots.

DEC also encourages anglers to fish with a family member or a friend for safety. In addition, they said local bait and tackle shops are great resources for learning where ice is safe and what other anglers are catching.

Seggos said anglers interested in trying ice fishing for the first time should mark February 19 and 20 on their calendars. The DEC has designated that weekend as a Free Fishing Weekend, which means the requirement for a fishing license is waived.