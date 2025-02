There are some schools that are delaying the start of the day due to icy weather conditions:

Falconer Central Schools are on a 2 hour delay

Forestville Central Schools are on a 2 hour delay

Frewsburg Central Schools have a 1-hour delay

Jamestown Public Schools are on a 1-hour Delay

Pine Valley Central Schools are on a 2 hour Delay

Southwestern Central Schools are on a 2 hour delay