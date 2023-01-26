IDEA Coalition Community Meeting for Black/African Americans Tonight at Love School

The Chautauqua County I.D.E.A. Coalition is holding a community meeting to discuss issues specific to the Black/African American Community tonight.

The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Love Elementary School and is open to the public.

I.D.E.A. Project Director Bishop Leecroft Clarke said the meeting is one of several being held in Chautauqua County to provide “opportunities to engage directly with members of marginalized populations to understand the barriers that keep them from feeling fully part of our community.”

The Coalition has chosen to focus its attention initially on issues specific to the Black/African American and Latino/Hispanic communities. Refreshments will be provided. Input from the community meetings will help determine and prioritize next steps toward the I.D.E.A. Coalition membership’s ultimate goal of providing solutions to address identified barriers and concerns

The community meetings will be led by Clarke and the I.D.E.A. Coalition’s Community Engagement Liaisons, who serve as trust brokers and accountability partners with the communities directly impacted by the work of the Coalition.

The IDEA Coalition, which stands for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility, was founded in 2022 with the goal of making Chautauqua County a place where everyone belongs and has opportunities to thrive, especially those who have been historically marginalized.

Future community meeting dates and locations are:

6:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 26 – Latino/Hispanic Community Meeting, Dunkirk High School Cafeteria

6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 2 – Latino/Hispanic Community Meeting, Love Elementary School

For more information, visit https://www.uwayscc.org/ideacoalition

EDITOR’S NOTE: As a point of transparency and disclosure to our audience, United Way of Southern Chautauqua County is a corporate underwriter for WRFA and has provided a financial contribution for the general operations of the station within the past year. Funding we receive for General Operations is not used to fund our coverage of local news in the community. That is only made possible through a Community Service Grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.