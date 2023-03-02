IDEA Coalition Holding Community Meeting for Latino/Hispanic Community At Love School March 2

The Chautauqua County I.D.E.A. Coalition is holding a community meeting tonight to discuss issues specific to the Latino/Hispanic community.

The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Love Elementary School and is open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

This is the second of two communities meeting held in the south county by the Coalition. Last month, over 70 people attended a meeting to discuss issues faced by the Black/African American community.

I.D.E.A. Project Director Bishop Leecroft Clarke said the meeting is meant to provide “opportunities to engage directly with members of marginalized populations to understand the barriers that keep them from feeling fully part of our community.”

Input from the community meetings will help determine and prioritize next steps toward the I.D.E.A. Coalition membership’s ultimate goal of providing solutions to address identified barriers and concerns

The I.D.E.A. Coalition, which stands for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility, was founded in 2022 with the goal of making Chautauqua County a place where everyone belongs and has opportunities to thrive, especially those who have been historically marginalized.

For more information, visit https://www.uwayscc.org/ideacoalition